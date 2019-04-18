BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man charged in connection with a violent sexual assault in Boston’s South End in March is set to face a judge for a dangerousness hearing Thursday.

Anthony Smith-Pacheco, 24, underwent a court-ordered mental health evaluation following his March 19 arraignment on the charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery.

Police arrested Smith-Pacheco on March 18 following the alleged assault on a woman at a business on Harrison Avenue around 2 p.m. on March 17.

Smith-Pacheco allegedly asked out the victim who was unknown to him. When she refused, Smith-Pacheco grabbed the woman by her arms and dragged her to the floor, according to court paperwork. The victim was able to break free and run off.

The violent sexual attack was reportedly caught on surveillance camera.

