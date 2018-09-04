Malden man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in fatal Dorchester stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man who stabbed a 29-year-old man to death outside his Dorchester barbershop has been convicted of a voluntary manslaughter charge, officials announced Tuesday.

Dominic Shiner, 36, was convicted in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of voluntary manslaughter and witness intimidation stemming from the Dec. 12, 2014 stabbing death of Sean Dwyer, who was killed outside his Adams Street barbershop, Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Shiner, who had shown up at Dwyer’s barbershop asking for money in the days prior to the attack, fatally stabbed him in the chest. He was indicted on Sept. 13, 2015.

“Mr. Dwyer’s loved ones have waited years for this day to come,” Conley said in a statement. “I hope they take some satisfaction in the jury’s verdict and know that prosecutors and police detectives never rested in their efforts on Sean’s behalf. Any mother, father, son, or daughter who loses a loved one to homicide can count on that dedication and support.”

Shiner will be sentenced on Wednesday.

