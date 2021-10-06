MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man was placed under arrest in connection with a double stabbing.
Officers were called to 700 Eastern Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a fight in progress found two men suffering from lacerations, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details were released.
The incident remains under investigation.
