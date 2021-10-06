MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man was placed under arrest in connection with a double stabbing.

Officers were called to 700 Eastern Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a fight in progress found two men suffering from lacerations, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Malden Police issue statement regarding Police Activity in the area of 700 Eastern Ave on Wednesday evening (10/06/21) at approximately 6:40PM. As a result of this investigation an adult male was placed under arrest. Please review attached statement for details. pic.twitter.com/p9jdffQg3e — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) October 7, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)