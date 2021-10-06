MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man was placed under arrest in connection with a double stabbing.

Officers were called to 700 Eastern Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a fight in progress found two men suffering from lacerations, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox