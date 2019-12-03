Malden man held for psychiatric evaluation after allegedly trespassing in JetBlue cargo hold

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man is being held for a psychiatric evaluation after state police say he got onto the tarmac at Logan Airport and into a JetBlue plane’s cargo hold, telling officials “You need to let me go home.”

Sergiu Parfeni, 31, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday but is undergoing a mental health evaluation instead, officials said. He will be arraigned Friday.

Parfeni allegedly left the terminal through an emergency exit and entered the plane’s cargo hold before JetBlue employees stopped him. State troopers say Parfeni told them “You can’t tell me what to do, you need to let me go home,” and sang, yelled, and threatened police.

Parfeni is charged with interfering with aircraft operation, disorderly conduct, and trespassing. A neighbor who lives above Parfeni’s apartment said she is shocked by the entire incident.

“He is a nice guy,” Olivia Nombo said. “I’ve been thinking about it with my roommates for the past 20 minutes. Like, ‘What happened? Why would you do that?”

