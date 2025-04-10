SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Malden was indicted in the 2009 murder of 23-year-old Charline Rosemond.

Prosecutors say Rosemond had told friends she was planning on buying a used car.

Prosecutors say the suspect and another man, who Rosemond believed to be a friend, tricked her into driving to Somerville from her Everett home, under the pretense of looking at a car with cash in hand.

Once there, prosecutors say the two men shot and killed her in her father’s car at a Union Square parking lot and stole the money.

The murder weapon was never recovered and one of the men died in 2024.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan says it’s important that justice is served.

“When you come into Middlesex County, and take someone’s life or commit another serious felony, we do not forget, and we do not give up,” said Ryan.

Prosecutors say the two men celebrated Rosemond’s death with a bottle of champagne while her family searched for her. Rosemond’s body was found nearly a week after she disappeared.

