Malden man makes public appeal after wheelchair stolen

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Malden man is making a plea to the public after his wheelchair was stolen Wednesday morning.

James Norris, 32, was getting ready to head to the gym when he went outside and found his wheelchair missing.

Norris says he’s stored it in the same spot next to his railing for more than 3 years and has never had an issue. He says he has cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair since he was about a year and a half.

Now he has a message for whoever made off with the wheelchair.

“If it went to somebody that truly needs it, OK,” he says. “Not OK, but you know…but if you took it just to be spiteful or for anything like that, please just bring it back no questions asked, won’t file any charges. Just bring it back.”

Norris says the wheelchair costs more than $5,000 and is his main source of transportation when he isn’t at his house. He says his friends have already started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money to get him a new one.

