CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man arrested in connection with a November shooting and standoff situation in Cambridge has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, officials announced Friday.

Miguel A. Lorenzo, 31, was arrested at his home on Thursday without incident on an outstanding warrant out of Middlesex Superior Court, according to Cambridge police.

On Friday, Lorenzo was arraigned in Middlesex District Court on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a firearm without a license as an armed career criminal, one count of carrying a loaded firearm, and one count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots on Sciarappa Street around 2:12 a.m. on Nov. 19 observed Lorenzo entering a house where a standoff with police took place, police sad.

Police tried to de-escalate the situation by communicating with Lorenzo with a loudspeaker. At the same time, officers evacuated the building and made sure all other residents of the multi-floor residential building were safe.

Residents in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place.

Lorenzo was then arrested without incident shortly before 6:30 a.m. and taken to the police station, according to Cambridge police.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Police recovered a loaded gun from the bed of a truck parked outside the residence and found additional ballistic evidence on the ground.

Lorenzo was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

