Malden man pleads not guilty to murdering girlfriend in 2017

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The murder trial for a Malden man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2017 is underway in Woburn.

Prosecutors said Ryan Power strangled 31-year-old Leah Penny to death with a dog leash in her home while their two children slept upstairs.

Penny’s mother discovered her body, police said.

Prosecutors said their toxic relationship led Power to kill her.

‘Why did he do this? Because he couldn’t stand the sight of her anymore,” the prosecutor said. “he couldn’t stand the sight of her as a girlfriend and he couldn’t stand the sight of her as a mother to their two children.”

His defense attorney claimed Penny was not so innocent.

“Please listen carefully and understand something,” the attorney said. “Leah Penny was not a wilting flower who was under the domination of this horrible man. They fought. She threw things at him.”

The trial is expected to last for several weeks.

