SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were at the scene of a car fire on Saturday night in Somerville, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the fire on I-93 on Saturday night found the car in flames, officials said.

The driver of the car, a 61-year-old Malden man, was unharmed.

