Malden man wins $1 million prize on Mass. lotto scratch ticket

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Malden man became the Massachusetts State Lottery’s ninth $1 million prize winner in its “10,000,000 Gold” scratch ticket game.

Salah Elkendi chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

He said he plans on using his winnings to go on vacation.

He bought the winning ticket at the L & M Convenience store on Ferry Street in Malden. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Two $10 million prizes and 12 $1 million prizes are still available in the $20 instant game.

