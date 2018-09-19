Malden men find Red Sox division title banner on side of Somerville highway

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have not yet clinched the 2018 American League East championship but a banner marking the achievement has already been shown off to the public.

Louie Iacuzzi and James Amaral, both of Malden, were driving along Somerville’s McGrath Highway on Monday when the spotted a brown box on the side of the road and pulled over to investigate.

The men initially believed Red Sox jerseys were inside the box, which had been run over by a car.

“I jumped out of the car. I ran across like two lanes,” Amaral said. “It was kind of little heavy. We didn’t know what it was.”

The fans were stunned when they later pulled out a wrapped up divisional championship banner.

“We brought it back over to a safe place to unravel it and see what he had,” Iacuzzi said. “It was then we realized we got some history here.”

The Red Sox say they were aware that the banner had gone missing from one of their signage vendors.

Iacuzzi and Amaral say they want to return the banner to the team but want tickets or money in return.

“We just want to give it back to them and be a part of history, be a part of Boston,” Iacuzzi said.

The Red Sox say they have since been in contact with the men and have provided them with a “variety of ways” in which they can return the banner.

Boston can clinch the division championship with a win over the New York Yankees Wednesday night.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)