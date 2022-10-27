MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman were arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of armed robberies across Malden over several months, Malden Police announced.

Det. Bobby DiSalvatore led an ad hoc task force with State Police, FBI and Malden Police detectives to observe the man’s behavior over several days.

Officers prevented what they suspected would’ve been another armed robbery by stopping and detaining George Johnson before he entered a neighborhood convenience store on Highland Avenue. The woman, later identified as Marie McCallum, was apprehended a short distance away.

Johnson and McCallum were both taken into custody and transported to the Malden Police Station.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the interception.

