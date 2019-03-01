Malden police arrest two in connection with human trafficking investigation

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Malden couple are facing serious charges following their arrest Friday.

Officers carrying out a warrant in relation to a human trafficking investigation based out of Norwell took a man and woman into custody.

Robert Eckhardt, 68, and his 63-year-old wife Xiangmei were taken from their Newhall Street home and are set to face a judge.

This investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)