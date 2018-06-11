Malden Police ask for help finding a missing teen

MALDEN (WHDH) - Malden Police officials are turning to the public for help finding a missing teen.

Kheira Tarantino, 15, was recently reported missing.

Tarantino is described as 5-foot-3 and 111 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She also goes by the name “Keke.”

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say they’re looking for any information as to the whereabouts of the teenager.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Malden Police at 781-322-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)