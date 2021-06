MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 13-year-old.

Marcus Cole, of Malden, was last seen in the area of the Wellington MBTA Station around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Malden police at 781-322-1212.

Have you seen me ?! We need your assistance locating MARCUS COLE ,13, of Malden. Last seen in the area of Wellington MBTA station @ apx. 4PM on Wednesday(06/09/21). Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to Contact MPD @ 781-322-1212 /your local Police Department pic.twitter.com/xFBpBM9CFs — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) June 10, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)