Malden police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

NayLeiah Spencer Cradock, of Malden, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light blue shorts, and a black backpack.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call Malden police at 781-322-1212.

Have you seen me ?

