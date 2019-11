MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 56-year-old man who suffers from Dementia.

Stephan Lafrance was last seen walking his beagle in the Granville Avenue/ Salem Street area Friday afternoon.

He is described as a 5-foot 8-inch tall bald man with blue eyes.

He was wearing an orange sweatshirt.

The beagle Ellie will be with him, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this man’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 781-322-1212.