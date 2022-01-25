MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden and state police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 15-year-old boy with Autism.

Elias Sousa was last seen in the Ferryway neighborhood, according to police. He was wearing a black puffy jacket with a Guess logo, an orange and yellow hooded sweatshirt and plaid blue pants.

He is verbal and is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing about 140 pounds.

Elias has brown hair, blue eyes and a stocky build.

⬆️Elias is Verbal – English speaking



Contact Malden PD with any information regarding his whereabouts . Officers are currently conducting extensive search along with assistance from @MassStatePolice and surrounding agencies. #missingperson — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) January 26, 2022

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-322-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)