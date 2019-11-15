Malden police ask for help in search for missing woman

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 23-year-old woman.
Monique De Amorim Regis, of Malden, is described as being white, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a brown blazer, black dress, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Malden police at 781-322-1212.
