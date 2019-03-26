Malden police asking for help identifying package thief

MALDEN (WHDH) - Malden police are asking for help identifying a thief who was caught on camera stealing a package last week.

Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man who stole a package off the porch a Clayton Street home on Friday.

The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a hooded black jacket and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Malden Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by visiting the department’s website.

