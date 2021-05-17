Malden police asking for help in search for missing boy

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are asking for the public’s help in finding a boy who has been reported missing.

Mathews Ramos, 12, was last seen near the Ferryway School around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

He as last seen wearing dark green shorts and glasses.

He is described as being 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 80 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-322-1212.

We need your eyes and ears ! We’re searching for Mathews Ramos, 12YO male from malden last seen in the area of the Ferryway School Malden at 5:30PM. Contact Malden PD @ 781-322-1212 With any information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/cTPgZW0zts — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) May 18, 2021

