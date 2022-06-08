BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman stole a Malden police cruiser, leading officers on a police chase through the streets of Boston.

Malden Police first issued an alert that its cruiser was stolen shortly before midnight on Tuesday. A few minutes later, the cruiser was spotted on the Zakim Bridge driving erratically. A State Police Trooper found the stolen cruiser on Route 93 South by Mass. Ave and attempted to conduct a stop. The female suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The driver exited the highway at Columbia Road and drove to Mass. Ave, not stopping until she reached Victoria’s Diner at 1024 Mass. Ave. in Dorchester. The driver was taken into custody on scene, with no injuries or damage to any person or vehicle.

Malden Police then arrived on-scene to reclaim their cruiser. The suspect was taken to the State Police-Tunnels Barracks for booking. Her name has not yet been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)