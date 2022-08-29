MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan is recovering after trying to stop a suspect accused of stealing a purse in Malden, getting bitten and stabbed in the process, according to officials.

Malden Police were first called to the area of Chestnut Street for reports of a robbery around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers who arrived there soon found the robbery suspect struggling with another man, who is being called a Good Samaritan for his actions. 7NEWS learned the Samaritan had come to the aid of the woman who’s purse was reportedly stolen.

Police said during the struggle, the suspect allegedly bit the individual in the arm before pulling out a knife and stabbing him in the leg.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect, who is now facing multiple charges and arraignment at Malden District Court.

The Good Samaritan was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

