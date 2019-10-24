Malden police, good Samaritan release swan back into wild

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A swan that was recently found injured was released back into the wild Thursday after making a full recovery.

Linda Amato noticed the injured bird and helped nurse it back to health before letting it go in the Malden River, according to a post on the Malden Police Department’s Twitter page.

Those involved hope the young fowl will be reunited with its mother soon.

Captain Cronin said, “I did not think I was going to be doing this this morning.”

Anyone who may see an injured animal is warned never to touch it and to call Malden Animal Control.