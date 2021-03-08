Malden police investigating after 86-year-old woman fatally struck by SUV that crashed through repair shop door

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are investigating after an 86-year-old woman was fatally struck by an SUV that crashed through a repair shop door as she walked along a sidewalk in Malden on Monday, officials said.

A man in his 20s was backing a Toyota RAV4 out of a repair shop at Hunting Street and Salem Street when it drove through the door, crossed the street, and hit the woman, according to investigators.

The woman, who was walking with the aid of a walker, lived at the nearby Maplewood Place assisted living center. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

“You got to take every day as a blessing, that is like a split second, you know,” said Estaban Brito, a man who heard the crash.

The SUV ended up lodged on top of a brick wall with the driver still inside. He was later taken to the hospital.

“He fell out of the car, he was in a daze, he was taken to hospital, he had no idea what was going on,” Brito added.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

