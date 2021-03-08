Malden police investigating after car fatally strikes 86-year-old pedestrian

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are investigating after a car fatally struck an 86-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk in Malden, officials said.

According to officials, a man in his 20s was backing a Toyota RAV4 out of a repair shop at Hunting Street and Salem Street when it drove through a door, crossed the street and hit the woman, who was walking with the aid of a walker.

The woman, who lived at the nearby Maplewood Place assisted living center, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital.

“You gotta take every day as a blessing, that is like a split second, you know,” a man at the scene said.

The SUV ended up lodged on top of a pile of snow with the driver still inside.

“He fell out of the car, he was in a daze, he was taken to hospital, he had no idea what was going on,” the man said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

