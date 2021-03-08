Malden police investigating after car fatally strikes 86-year-old pedestrian

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car fatally struck an 86-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk in Malden, officials said.

According to officials, a man in his 20s was backing a Toyota RAV4 out of a repair shop at Hunting Street and Salem Street when it drove through a door, crossed the street and hit the woman, who was walking with the aid of a walker.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)