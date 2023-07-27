MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Malden were diverting traffic near Broadway and Eastern Avenue Thursday after a deadly crash that appeared to involve a vehicle and a motorized scooter.

The Malden Police Department asked the public just before 4 p.m. to avoid the intersection as both Malden PD’s traffic division and Massachusetts State Police investigate the incident.

Authorities referred to the crash as a “fatal traffic collision.”

On scene, a scooter could be seen completely underneath a jeep.

Additional details were not immediately available as of around 5 p.m.

