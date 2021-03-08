Malden police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash.

Officers could be seen scouring an area near the Econo Lodge on Hunting Street.

The crash was confirmed to be fatal in a tweet from the City of Malden.

No additional information was immediately available.

The Malden Police have informed us that there was a fatal pedestrian accident on Hunting Street in front of the Econo Lodge. Please avoid the area for the time being. — City of Malden (@TheCityofMalden) March 8, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)