MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Malden are diverting traffic near the intersection of Broadway and Eastern Avenue following a “fatal traffic collision,” according to police.

The Malden Police Department asked the public to avoid the area as both Malden PD’s traffic division and Massachusetts State Police investigate the incident.

Additional details on the crash itself have not yet been released by officials.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a fatal traffic collision we have temporarily closed vehicular & pedestrian traffic on RT 99 Broadway between RT 60 ( Eastern Ave ) and Waite Street Ext. Please avoid this area. Investigation currently being conducted by Traffic Division & @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/HpPDZWGoSi — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) July 27, 2023

