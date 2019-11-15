Malden police locate missing man with Dementia

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police have located a missing 56-year-old man who suffers from Dementia who was reported missing Friday night.

The man, who police identified as Stephan Lafrance, was last seen walking his beagle in the Granville Avenue/ Salem Street area Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning police announced that Lafrance and his beagle were safely located and reunited with family.

No additional information was available.

Mr. Lafrance and his dog has been safely located and reunited with family. Thank You to all our media partners and law enforcement agencies for the assistance.@MassStatePolice https://t.co/a0xyHLUadM pic.twitter.com/APQFL8enA1 — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) November 16, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)