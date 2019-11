MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police have located a 56-year-old man who was reported missing Friday night.

Stephan Lafrance was last seen walking his beagle in the Granville Avenue/ Salem Street area Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, police announced that Lafrance and his beagle were safely located.

