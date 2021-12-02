MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are mourning the loss of Sgt. Michael Giordano who passed away following a battle with what officials called a devastating illness.

Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis wrote in a statement, “It is with the deepest regret that I provide the word of the passing of our Malden Police brother, Sergeant Michael Giordano.”

“His struggle with the devastating illness that took him brings to all of us the duty to honor his years of service and to provide comfort and support to his family and loved ones,” Molis continued.

Giordano’s funeral service arrangements have not been announced yet.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)