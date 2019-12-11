Malden police nab ‘Red Handed Bandit’ believed to be responsible for rash of robberies

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police believe they have captured the man they call the “Red Handed Bandit.”

Ramfis Casado is facing one count of robbery after an officer allegedly walked in on him holding up a convenience store in a pair of red gloves — he is suspected in at least 14 others.

The officer struggled with Casado and chased him down the street before the suspect got into a dark blue BMW that is known to be connected with other robberies.

Officers were able to track him down in Chelsea, where they say he had cut his hair in an attempt to change his appearance.

“At that location in Chelsea, we were able to effect a search warrant,” Malden Police Detective Gatcomb said and “seize several items of clothing consistent with numerous other robberies we believe were used.”

Officers said they caught Casado on surveillance camera wearing his trademark red gloves and helping himself to cash at a convenience store in town.

Days later, at the Highland Smoke Shop, police say Casado was caught threatening the manager, Mahesh Patel, with a knife and stealing more cash from the drawer.

“He tried to show me the knife behind the counter and he tried to look in the money and he tried to hold my head to the knife,” Patel recalled.

Police say they are still looking for the BMW which was reported stolen out of Logan Airport.

