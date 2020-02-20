Malden police nab suspect wanted in connection with Lamborghini heist

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Malden have taken an 18-year-old man into custody in connection with a Lamborghini heist at Herb Chambers in Wayland early Tuesday morning.

Christian Virgile, formerly of Malden, was wanted on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash after causing personal injury, and driving without a license, according to the Malden Police Department.

Virgile, along with a second suspect, broke the dealership’s window with a rock around 3 a.m. before obtaining the keys to two Lamborghinis they then took from the front lot, according to Wayland Police Lt. Sean Gibbons.

The suspects proceeded to take the high-end vehicles on a 22-mile joyride from Wayland to Malden that ended when one Lamborghini smashed into the back of a red Kia that was stopped at the intersection of Pearl and Charles streets, causing a chain-reaction crash with the second Lamborghini.

The base model for the type of SUVs that were stolen is around $200,000 each, Gibbons said.

Elijah McKinney, 18, of Cambridge, was taken into custody at the scene. Virgile and the other unnamed suspect fled from the crash scene, touching off a massive search, Malden police said.

Police added that there is no threat to the safety of Malden residents as officers continue to scour city neighborhoods for the suspects.

Officers responding to the Wayland dealership stopped a car believed to be involved with the break-in and brought two juveniles back to the police station for questioning.

CAPTURED: Christian Virgile, 18 formerly of Malden is in custody on charges related to the theft of 2 Lamborghini’s SUV’s 🚗 that were recovered after being involved in a MV collision on 2/18/20 in Malden.@WPD25 pic.twitter.com/aK4knA56Yf — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) February 20, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)