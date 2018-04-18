Malden police officers help rescue residents from 3-alarm blaze

MALDEN (WHDH) - An elderly woman who managed to escape a massive three-alarm blaze that ripped through a home in Malden Wednesday says she was escorted out of the building by a quick-thinking Malden police officer who rushed inside to save her.

“There was a fire and the next thing I know, the police officer was there taking me out,” 86-year-old Margaret Hammersley told 7News. “She escorted me down the stairs.”

Several people were displaced by the fire, which tore through a multi-family home on Ashland Street and drew fire crews from several surrounding towns.

When they arrived at the scene about 10 a.m., fire crews were greeted by flames shooting through the roof and heavy smoke billowing into the air.

Hammersley, who lives on the second floor, says her husband was out grabbing the paper when the officer arrived.

“She helped me out. I wasn’t there that long. I said ‘wait a minute. I got to grab my pocketbook,'” Hammersley said.

All of the residents were able to safely escape with the help of the Malden police officers, Noelle Bowie Pierce and Katelyn Murphy, who ran inside the clear the building, witnesses said.

The home suffered serious damage to the roof. The fire broke out on the rear side of the home, officials said.

Hammersley says she is thankful for the officer who helped her out safely.

“Fantastic. I mean I appreciate everything she did for me,” Hammersley said of the officer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)