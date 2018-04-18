Malden police officers rescue residents from house fire

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — Two Malden police officers spoke with 7News about how they rescued several people from a house fire on Wednesday.

The fire happened at a house on Ashland Street. Officers Noelle Pierce and Katelyn Murphy were on their shift when they saw heavy smoke pouring out of the house. Pierce said the house’s entire porch when engulfed in flames.

Murphy said she saw a small child on the porch, so she got her and her parents across the street to safety while Pierce ran upstairs. On the second floor, Pierce found 86-year-old Margaret Hammersley.

“There was a fire and the next thing I know, the police officer was there taking me out,” said Hammersley. “She escorted me down the stairs.”

As Pierce was bringing Hammersley to safety, she said a propane tank on the porch exploded and the stairs caught fire. Pierce also grabbed Hammersley’s pocketbook, which she was insistent on saving.

Pierce and Murphy said they were just doing their job. Hammersley said she is grateful for Pierce rescuing her.

“Fantastic. I appreciate everything she did for me,” said Hammersley.

