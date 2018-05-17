Malden police provide update on missing woman

MALDEN (WHDH) - Malden police released new information Thursday about a missing woman who was last seen May 10.

Jenelle Baldassari, 35, was last seen wearing a light-colored green jacket, black pants with a distinct white marking on the lower left leg, and pink sneakers with white soles, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. She also had pink sunglasses at the time she left her home on foot.

Baldassari was last seen heading north on Route 99 in Malden toward the Melrose/Saugus line. She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Police say Baldassari was familiar with public transportation and may have been trying to access an MBTA bus stop along the route.

Anyone with information about Baldassari’s whereabouts is being urged to call 781-322-1212.

