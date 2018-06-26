Malden police release video of suspected donation box thief

A video released by Malden police Monday that appears to show a man stealing a donation box from a Burger King parking lot. Courtesy Malden Police Department.

MALDEN (WHDH) - Malden police published a video Tuesday of an Everett man accused of stealing a donation bin from a Burger King parking lot on Monday.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police shared video that appears to show a man identified as Shawn O’Leary loading a donation bin for local schools into an SUV.

“After a brief struggle to load the donation bin, Shawn O’Leary placed the bin in a vehicle and fled southbound on Broadway toward Everett,” police wrote.

