Malden police responding to disturbance arrest 2 for prostitution

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are due to be arraigned in Malden District Court on prostitution-related charges after police were called to a reported disturbance Thursday.

Officers responding to “numerous complaints” an apartment complex on the east side of the city say they placed 54-year-old Darrin O’Neil under arrest for human trafficking, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The second suspect was not named and their charges were also not released.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Malden police are urging everyone to “stay safe and be vigilant.”

