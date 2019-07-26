Malden Police say suspect shows ‘waste of talent’ using stolen phone while riding bike

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect who stole someone’s phone on the bike path earlier this week.

In a post on the Malden Police Department page, they show surveillance footage of the suspect riding a bike while using the stolen phone.

In the post they say, “Person riding the bike, we are SO impressed with your ability to ride a bike without using your hands! However, we’re not impressed with the actions you took on the bike trail in the City of Malden; taking someone’s phone without their permission is ILLEGAL. And do us a favor, WEAR A helmet!”

No additional information has been released.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact Malden Police.

