Malden police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man suspected in pair of armed robberies

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Malden are turning to the public for help identifying an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with a pair of armed robberies in the city, officials said.

The man is suspected of using a firearm in a pair of robberies that took place on Saturday and Monday, according to the Malden Police Department.

“We’re hoping that your eyes and potential knowledge of the individual can help us place the individual in custody as soon as possible before he hurts someone or attempts another robbery,” the department said in a news release.

Police are urging the public to use caution and refrain from approaching the man, who is believed to be carrying around a black bag with a weapon inside.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Malden police at 781-322-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)