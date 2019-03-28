Malden police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

MALDEN (WHDH) - Malden police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jhanzel Lara was last seen Thursday wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, Nike sneakers, and carrying a white backpack, according to police.

He is described as Hispanic with brown hair, a stocky build, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Malden police at 781-397-7171.

