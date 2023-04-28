MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Police said Carter Morelli has not been seen since Thursday.

Morelli is described as standing about four feet tall, with dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911.

