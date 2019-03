MALDEN (WHDH) - Malden police are searching a man wanted in connection with a street robbery early Monday morning.

The suspect is described as an African-American man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall who weighed 300 pounds.

Anyone with information call 781-397-7181.

Have You Seen Me?MPD looking to ID subject wanted in connection with a street robbery(March 11th/04:00AM). described as an African American male apx.5ft11/300lbs.spoke perfect English.call781-397-7181,submit anonymous tip @www.maldenpd.com fled towards Richardson St. pic.twitter.com/6ihQ4c1Vvv — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) March 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)