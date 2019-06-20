Malden police searching for suspect in attempted car burglary caught on camera

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are asking for help from the public as they search for a suspect in an attempted car burglary.

A video posted on the Malden Police Department’s official Facebook page shows the suspect riding a bike next to the car early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect eventually got off of the bicycle and tried to get into the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Malden Police.

