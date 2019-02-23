Malden police searching for suspect in car break-in

MALDEN (WHDH) - Malden police are searching for a suspect in connection with a car break-in that occurred Wednesday.

Police responding to Coburn Street say the victim reported cash and a bible stolen from the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect drove a Toyota Venza away from the scene.

Police say they have the license plate associated with the Toyota and warn the suspect to, “Expect a phone call and/or knock at your door very soon.”

