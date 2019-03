MALDEN (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a person they say tried to break into two vehicles in Malden on Saturday.

Police say the suspect, believed to be male, was attempting to access to at least two vehicles on Kimball Street about 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-397-7171.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)