Malden police seek help identifying house break-in suspect

MALDEN (WHDH) - Police in Malden are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who they say is wanted in connection with an attempted house break earlier this week.

The man attempted to force his way into a home on Clifton Street during the daytime hours on Monday, according to the Malden Police Department.

Surveillance video shows a man dressed in a black jacket and a black winter hat walking down a driveway and trying to gain access to a home. He could be seen carrying a brown bag.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Malden police detectives at 781-397-7181.

Police are asking the public to not confront the man.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)