Malden police seek help in search for missing 15-year-old boy

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Malden are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old boy.

Andrew Foreman-Romero was last seen on December 26 wearing black sweatpants and a red and black sweater, according to the department.

He is described as being of thin build with brown hair and eyes.

He previously lived in Chelsea, police say,

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 781-397-7171.